Fawad summoned in-person on next hearing in ECP contempt case

The election commission has summoned Fawad Chaudhry in his personal capacity on the next hearing in the contempt of ECP case.

The chief election commissioner said they will decide on the next hearing whether to issue a show-cause notice or not.

The commission then adjourned the hearing till June 6.

Also Read: ECP contempt case: Warrants to be issued for Imran over absence from hearing

A four-member bench, led by the chief election commissioner, was conducting the hearing.

The PTI leader submitted his response based on his objections to the case before the ECP.

His lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said objection has also been raised on the notice issued by the election commission secretary.

Also Read: ‘Shameful’: Fawad Ch strongly condemns May 9 violent protests

On being asked, he also told the court that his client is in Lahore for a pre-arrest bail.

The CEC observed that Fawad has only appeared once in the case.

Fawad Chaudhry is accused of hurling threats at the ECP members and their families.