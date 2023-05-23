Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 23rd May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 23rd May 2023 May 23, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11AM | SAMAA TV | 23rd May 2023 Recommended Party members being forced to quit at gunpoint: Imran Khan Indian actor Aditya Singh found dead at Mumbai home Weather office forecasts rain in parts of country amid scorching heat Related Stories Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine Most Popular ‘Tere Bin’ controversial promo sparks outrage among audience Nooran Makhdoom sparks debate by defending marital rape in ‘Tere Bin’ Mia Khalifa delivers speech at prestigious Oxford