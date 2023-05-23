Accountability Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till May 25

An Accountability Court (AC) in Lahore on Tuesday extended bail to former chief minister Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case till May 25.

The court also accepted Usman Buzdar’s one-day attendance waiver request.

The accountability court judge expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of Usman Buzdar and warned the lawyers to produce the accused in three hours, otherwise, he would the verdict.

NAB prosecutor argued that Usman Buzdar’s bail was dismissed from the Anti-Corruption Court.

Usman Buzdar’s lawyer barrister Momin Malik said he personally came to the court itself to see him, on which the judge remarked, ’I had also said on the previous case hearing that the accused should be brought before the court.“

He remarked Usman Buzdar has been the chief minister but will also have to answer and remarked so far, the court has given you the benefit five times and excused your attendance five times.

He remarked how could he hear the arguments without being accused.

The court even asked the lawyer of Usman Buzdar that was his client unable to walk.

The court remarked that the accused did not appear but it would not be happened on every date.