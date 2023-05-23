Indian actor Aditya Singh found dead at Mumbai home

Indian actor Aditya Singh Rajput, known for his appearances in reality shows like Splitsvilla and Cambala Investigation Agency, as well as his roles in movies such as Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara, has tragically passed away. He was 32.

The actor allegedly slipped and fell in the bathroom of his Andheri home, leading to fatal injuries.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Rajput’s residence located in the Lashkaria Greenwood Apartments in Oshiwara.

According to the Oshiwara police, the model-turned-actor Aditya Singh Rajput resided on the 11th floor of the building. Around 2:30 pm, Rajput’s house help, who lived nearby, heard a loud thud from the bathroom.

Just 17 hours prior to the tragic accident, Rajput had posted his last Instagram story, sharing a photo of a recent outing with friends. The picture showcased the picturesque Mumbai skyline, and he captioned it, “Sunday funday with besties.”

Upon finding Rajput unconscious, immediate medical assistance was sought, and he was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital.

Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Rajput could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

The police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are now awaiting the results of the autopsy to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Soon after the news of his death broke, social media was flooded with pictures and messages about the actor being depressed and about him suffering from a drug overdose.