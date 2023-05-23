Party members being forced to quit at gunpoint: Imran Khan

An anti-terrorism court of Islamabad has extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail in eight cases registered under terrorism charges till June 8.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas was hearing Imran Khan’s petition for bail in eight terrorism cases.

In an informal conversation with the media outside the ATC, Imran Khan claimed his party leaders were not quitting the party themselves, but being forced to do so.

“They are being forced to quit the party at gunpoint,” he further claimed.

The PDM’s vote bank is running out, Imran said, adding he was worried only for his party workers and women.

“I am disturbed at the way the workers and women are being treated,” he added.

During the hearing, the judge said the statement had been recorded in one case only. Lawyer Salman Safdar said his client had submitted a written statement.

The lawyer further said it’s not that they did not want to face the cases, adding the Lahore ATC granted time as they joined the investigation there.

The lawyer further said his client’s cases are fixed before the IHC on June 8, adding they are only accused to the extent of personal choices in these cases.

The special prosecutor said Imran Khan did not appear on April 6 and 18, adding a JIT had been formed in four cases but the PTI chief is not joining the investigation.

The high court has asked you to go to the suspect and have him join the proceedings, the court said.

The special prosecutor said it is important to join the probe in an interim bail.

Imran Khan told the court that he faced two assassination attempts, first in Wazirabad and then in the Judicial Complex. The interior minister admitted on Monday that his life was in danger, the PTI chief claimed.

“The interior minister belongs to the opposition party but he has also said my life is in danger,” Imran remarked , adding he is ready to join the probe and the team could come to his home for the purpose.

The court also summoned a senior officer of the JIT in the case of making Imran Khan join the probe in various cases.