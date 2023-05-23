Watch Live
Traffic police officer restores faith: Returns lost Rs10,000 to distraught citizen

Web desk May 23, 2023
As Karachi Traffic Police continues to face scrutiny for its pervasive corruption, Officer Hasnain’s exemplary act stands as a shining testament to the potential for positive change within the force.

It serves as a reminder that the actions of a few dedicated individuals can make a significant difference in fostering a culture of integrity and restoring public faith in law enforcement.

In a recent incident, Traffic Police Officer Hasnain went above and beyond his duty by not only resolving a citizen’s problem but also returning his lost money.

A distraught individual accidentally dropped Rs10,000 causing great distress near Memon Masjid Kharadar.

Fortuitously, Officer Hasnain stumbled upon the misplaced money. However, instead of succumbing to temptation, he displayed a remarkable sense of responsibility and integrity.

He promptly located the citizen and handed over the entire sum, relieving him of his anguish and restoring faith in the police force.

Karachi

Traffic Police

