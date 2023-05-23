Traffic police officer restores faith: Returns lost Rs10,000 to distraught citizen

As Karachi Traffic Police continues to face scrutiny for its pervasive corruption, Officer Hasnain’s exemplary act stands as a shining testament to the potential for positive change within the force.

It serves as a reminder that the actions of a few dedicated individuals can make a significant difference in fostering a culture of integrity and restoring public faith in law enforcement.

In a recent incident, Traffic Police Officer Hasnain went above and beyond his duty by not only resolving a citizen’s problem but also returning his lost money.

A distraught individual accidentally dropped Rs10,000 causing great distress near Memon Masjid Kharadar.

Fortuitously, Officer Hasnain stumbled upon the misplaced money. However, instead of succumbing to temptation, he displayed a remarkable sense of responsibility and integrity.

He promptly located the citizen and handed over the entire sum, relieving him of his anguish and restoring faith in the police force.