Weather office forecasts rain in parts of country amid scorching heat

The weather office forecasted that dust-raising winds with thunderstorm rain are expected in parts of the country.

As per weather prediction, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Northeastern Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan are likely to receive rains while hot and dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

In the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. While very hot in the southern/central parts.

However, the rain was recorded in Kalat, Upper Dir, and Kalam. Rainfall(mm): Balochistan: Kalat 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Upper Dir, and Kalam 01. Yesterday’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperatures: Jacobabad 47, Dadu 46, Rahim Yar Khan, Mohenjodaro, Jhelum, DI Khan, and Bahawalpur 45.

on Monday, the temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius in Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur causing serious challenges for the residents.

According to the weather office, the highest temperature was recorded in Rahim Yar Khan at 45 degrees Celsius while the temperature in Sabi was also recorded at 41 degrees Celsius.

Islamabad and Peshawar recorded temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius.

Punjab is known for its five rivers and the world’s magnificent canal system but wide boulevards and concrete structures are proving as ‘heat sinks’ in extreme weather. Experts also advised people to consume water wisely along with avoiding unnecessary travel in extreme heat.