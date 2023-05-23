ECP contempt case: Warrants to be issued for Imran over absence from hearing

The election commission has warned that an arrest warrant will be issued for PTI Chairman Imran Khan and party leader Fawad Chaudhry in case they once again fail to appear before the ECP in a contempt case.

The ECP was hearing a contempt case against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar.

The commission members expressed annoyance over the absence of the PTI chairman, and warned that a warrant will be issued in case of non-appearance on the next hearing.

Earlier, Khan submitted an application for exemption from appearance. His lawyer contended that Imran was appearing in the NAB and accountability courts for bails.

Counsel Faisal Chaudhry asked the commission to fix the hearing for June 5 and he will be able to present arguments in the case.

He said there were 150 cases against Imran Khan, he cannot appear in all of them.

The member from KP said now courts hear cases on Imran Khan’s choice, and the commission ordered to ensure the PTI chief’s appearance in person on the next hearing or they will issue warrants.

The KP member said it seemed Imran Khan was skipping appearances on purpose.