Truck crashes into barriers near White House, driver detained

A truck crashed into the security barriers on Lafayette Square, located in close proximity to the White House grounds.

The driver of the truck has been apprehended, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the US Secret Service.

The crash occurred late in the evening, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement authorities.

“There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,” said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, via Twitter.

As a precautionary measure, several roads and pedestrian walkways in the area were temporarily closed.

According to reports, people present at the nearby Hay Adams hotel were evacuated following the incident. The situation caused a temporary disruption in the vicinity, with heightened security measures put in place as authorities assessed the situation.

Reportedly, after the initial crash, the driver struck the barriers near the White House grounds for a second time.