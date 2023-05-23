Iran appoints Alireza Enayati as ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Iran has appointed Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Iran’s Mizan news agency reported on Monday.

His appointment came following a China-brokered deal in April between Tehran and Riyadh that ended years of political rift between the two countries.

Alireza Enayati served as an assistant to the foreign minister and director-general of Arabian Gulf affairs at the ministry, according to Iran’s judiciary’s news agency Mizan.

Moreover, he has also served as Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait from 2014 to 2019.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian said that Saudi Arabia has appointed its new ambassador in Tehran, adding that the Saudi Embassy in Iran will open in the next few days.

Under the agreement, the two countries agreed to implement security and economic cooperation agreements, including the reopening of embassies and consulates.