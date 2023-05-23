Indonesia-bound passenger intercepted at Lahore Airport

In a joint operation by Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Airport Security Force (ASF) at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore foiled a drug smuggling attempt on Tuesday.

Both teams recovered 1 kg and 140 grams of ice from the trolley bag of an Indonesia-bound passenger from a private airline.

ANF spokesperson said in a separate raid, 43 kg and 200 grams of hashish were recovered from a car near Toba Tek Singh (TTS) Rajana Road, and two suspects including a resident woman of TTS were arrested.

On Monday, ANF teams intercepted a Qatar-bound passenger, a resident of Khyber, who was trying to smuggle drugs filled with 79 capsules of heroin and 11 hashish from Islamabad.

The ANF spokesperson said that in a separate raid large quantity of drugs was recovered from a car at the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza. The anti-narcotics authorities recovered nine kg and 600 grams of hashish, 7.2 kg of opium, and two kg of ice were found while two accused were arrested.