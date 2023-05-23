Prices of chicken meat and eggs go skyrocketed amid record inflation

The price of chicken per kilogram and eggs per dozen have skyrocketed amid record inflation in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital Peshawar.

Inflation in Pakistan is likely to hit fresh peaks, and is projected to reach over 37% year-on-year (YoY) in May against 36.4% recorded in April, JS Global Securities, a brokerage house, said in a report.

The price of chicken increased by Rs75 in May alone to reach Rs610 per kg.

Eggs are a daily item of every household and the price of per dozen eggs also reached Rs300.

The official rate chicken price per kg is Rs590 but shopkeepers are selling the broiler chicken at Rs610.

Farm eggs have become two hundred and seventy-five rupees per dozen, citizens say that inflation is increasing

Poultry businessmen attribute expensive chicken to rising prices of poultry feed as the reason for expensive chicken

Due to the high cost of broiler chicken, chicken meat has also become out of reach of the public.

In Peshawar, people are also concerned about the increasing prices of chicken per kg.

In a year, the price of chicken per kg went almost doubled, and is being sold at Rs422 rupees per kg.

In Peshawar markets, the business has also been affected due to the increase in prices and SAMAA Tv reported that purchases decreased by 35 percent.

A poultry dealer said that without government and immediate notice, the price of chicken might continue to increase.