Islamabad IGP issued notice in contempt case on Shireen Mazari’s re-arrest

The Islamabad High Court has issued a notice to the Islamabad police chief to become a party to the contempt of court case filed on the re-arrest of PTI leader Dr. Shireen Mazari.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb of the IHC heard the application filed by Ms Mazari’s daughter, Imaan Mazari, to make the Islamabad IGP a party to the contempt case.

The court then adjourned the hearing till May 25.

Also Read: LHC orders release of Shireen Mazari, declares detention illegal

On Monday evening, the former minister was arrested for the fourth time shortly after the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench ordered her release from Adiala Jail.

Her lawyer Ahsan Peerzada tweeted that Shireen Mazari had been arrested by the Punjab police.

Earlier that day, the court said it will issue an appropriate order in the contempt of court case filed on the re-arrest of the PTI senior leader.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb said the Islamabad police chief has not been made party to the contempt petition, therefore he cannot be issued a notice on the petition.

Her lawyer said they could amend their petition.

Also Read: Govt has launched a campaign against constitutional court: IHC

Justice Aurangzeb said there was a violation of the court order in the Fawad Chaudhry case also.

The judge further said it should be remembered that Dr Mazari is in jail under the MPO, not as a suspect in a case. These people are not accused in a criminal case, he added.

The advocate general told the court that the chief commissioner acted on the recommendation of the Punjab police.

The Islamabad police followed the orders of the chief commissioner, and violated the court order, the court said.

This is a fit case for issuing a show-cause notice for contempt of court, Justice Aurangzeb remarked.