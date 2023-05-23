Apple’s VR breakthrough rattles Meta - frantic efforts to preserve dominance

Meta, the dominant player in the virtual reality (VR) headset market, is actively engaging in discussions with Magic Leap, a leading augmented reality (AR) company, as it faces increasing pressure from the highly anticipated Apple AR/VR headset, codenamed Reality Pro.

According to recent leaks reported by The Financial Times, Meta is seeking to bolster its AR capabilities, which are currently deemed “limited” in its Meta Quest Pro headset. In an effort to stay ahead of the competition, Meta aims to secure a multi-year property licensing deal with Magic Leap, renowned for its expertise in AR headset technology.

This collaboration would enable Meta to enhance its AR product offerings and services.

Insiders have revealed that Meta’s interest in Magic Leap lies particularly in a groundbreaking technology called waveguides. These advanced optical components enable the generation of realistic images at varying depths, enhancing the user experience.

While a partnership for manufacturing or joint development seems unlikely, Meta’s main objective is to secure the rights to leverage Magic Leap’s waveguide technology.

Developing AR technology is a complex task, as acknowledged by Magic Leap itself. The involvement of overseas supply chains further complicates the process, making non-exclusive manufacturing partnerships and intellectual property licensing agreements highly attractive to companies seeking to enter the AR headset market.

With Meta having dominated 80% of the VR headset market share last year, the imminent release of Apple’s mixed-reality headset poses a significant threat to its position. Anticipation is high for Apple’s announcement at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, where the Reality Pro is rumored to be unveiled.

Recognizing the potential impact on its market dominance, Meta is taking proactive measures to ensure its future headset offerings can compete effectively against Apple’s groundbreaking AR/VR device. By partnering with Magic Leap, Meta aims to deliver a true Reality Pro competitor, reinforcing its position as a key player in the evolving metaverse landscape.

As the battle for supremacy in the AR/VR market intensifies, industry observers eagerly await the outcome of Meta’s collaboration with Magic Leap and the innovative products that may emerge as a result.

Stay tuned for further updates as the tech giants race to shape the future of immersive reality experiences.