Citizens want decrease in prices of life-savings medicines, action against 'pharmaceutical mafia'

The prices of life-saving medicines have been increased by 20 percent by the government amid the alleged pressure from the pharmaceutical companies.

The headache for patients and their attendants has expressed their serious concerns about expensive medicines.

The government's 20 percent increase has made it difficult for the common man to get medicines.

A shopkeeper Muhammad Afzal told SAMAA TV that customer arguments have increased amid price hikes.

He claimed that shopkeepers are selling medicines at a controlled rate.

“In the market, many people are inflating medicines on their own,” he added.

Abdul Shakur, a heart patient, told SAMAA TV that medicines for sugar patients like insulin for liver diseases have also become rare in the markets.

He said poor patients are suffering from mental illness.

“I buy monthly medicine. Every time the medicine price is increasing from Rs200 to Rs500 and it is saddening that the price of medicines is not decreasing and it has become difficult for white-collar people like to manage their medicines budget.

A number of citizens talking to SAMAA urged the government to reduce the prices of life-saving drugs and also demanded action against the medicine mafia.

As per a notification issued by the authority, prices of life-saving medicines can be increased by 14 percent, while that of all other drugs by 20pc.

The notification says that Drap's policy board will review the price-fixing formula again after three months.

Officials say the prices of medicines can also be reduced after the review if the value of the dollar decreases.

The approval for the increase in the medicines' prices was earlier given by the Economic Advisory Committee of the federal cabinet.