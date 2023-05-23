High-stakes day: Imran en route to Pindi to appear before NAB

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan today set to present himself at the NAB Rawalpindi office in an alleged corruption case of 190 million Pound.

The former prime minister flanked by his wife Bushra Bibi left Zaman Park residence in Lahore with his convoy early morning for his court appearance.

Bail plea

Meanwhile, the former first lady decided to submit a bail plea in Al Qadir Trust Case in Accountability Court.

Khan and NAB

The anti-graft watchdog summoned former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from office through a vote of no-confidence in April last year.

The summons linked to an alleged corruption case involving 190 million pound.

n response to call up notices, Imran wrote back that he would be in Islamabad on May 23 for the hearing of different cases against him.

He added that he would be able to attend the NAB headquarters in Rawalpindi at 11 am after he was done with the court hearings.

The PTI chief also demanded that the inquiry report of the matter or its copy should be provided to his lawyer immediately.

The anti-graft watchdog investigation team will grill the former prime minister regarding the alleged illegal settlement with Bahria Town worth 190 million pounds.

The Bureau has also sought details of all family assets, bank accounts and transactions from Chairman PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Imran Khan and ordered him join the investigation.

Apart from this, upon reaching Islamabad, the PTI chairman will also appear in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) for the extension of interim bail in the cases registered under the provisions of terrorism.

On the other hand, Khan is also likely to reach the IHC to get biometrics done in connection with new bail requests in new cases.

Security beefed up

In order to ensure the preservation of law and order in the capital city, a substantial presence of police forces and Rangers has been strategically stationed outside the judicial complex and the NAB office in Rawalpindi.

To further bolster security measures, the law enforcement authorities have taken the step of sealing off the roads surrounding the NAB office situated in Melody. This restriction applies to all unauthorized individuals seeking entry into the office premises.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al Qadir University land allotment case.

The development surfaced on Wednesday as NAB pursues a graft case against Imran Khan.

Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulifiqar Bukhari, and former advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar are also involved in the case were land was allotted for Al Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to Riaz in Pakistan.

SAMAA TV sources claimed NAB has recorded an initial statement of Malik Riaz in the case.

It is pertinent to note that Riaz appeared before the bureau at its Rawalpindi office two weeks ago.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Malik Riaz was questioned about his connection with the case and whether he had allotted land for the varsity, details of the allotment agreement and any conditions imposed and records of the same.

Last year in November, NAB had sent a call-up notices to property tycoon Malik Riaz and asked him to come up with complete record regarding purchase of 458 kanals in Sohawa Tehsil, the agreement through which Bahria Town donated land to Al Qadir Trust along with revenue documents, and details of other property transferred by him, or by any of his relatives, in favor of Al Qadir Trust or any of its trustees.