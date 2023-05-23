Cabinet division holds complete records of £190 million, Imran tells NAB

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday arrived in Rawalpindi to appear before the National Accountability Beauru (NAB) in an alleged illegal transfer of 190 million pounds in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Sources privy to the matter said the anti-graft team interrogated the deposed premier for more than one hour.

While during the investigation, the PTI supremo told the authority that Cabinet Division had all the records pertaining to any decision taken on 190 million pounds.

“I had no access to a record of the UK government,” added Mr Khan.

Imran Khan expressed the view that NAB had already taken custody of all records pertaining to the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Bushra Bibi heaves a sigh of relief

Earlier in the day, an Accountability Court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted deposed prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi interim bail till May 31 in Al Qadir Trust corruption case.

The former first lady submitted a bail plea through her council Khawaja Haris in Al Qadir Trust Case in Accountability Court.

It stated that under the NAB Amendments Act, the accountability court has the power to take up the bail application.

Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted a hearing of case and approved interim bail of Bushra Bibi until May 31 and directed her to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000.

He also took her signatures to ensure the submission of surety bonds, before issuing a notice to the investigation officer.

While notice has also been issued to NAB by the court and sought reply till May 31.

Prosecution team formed

On the other hand, the prosecution team was constituted in the Al Qadir Trust case against Khan and his wife. In this regard, the accountability authority has also issued a notification.

It stated that Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar will lead comprising Sohail Arif, Usman Masood, and Rafi Maqsood.

Khan and NAB

The anti-graft watchdog summoned former prime minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from office through a vote of no-confidence in April last year.

The summons linked to an alleged corruption case involving 190 million pound.

In response to call-up notices, Imran wrote back that he would be in Islamabad on May 23 for the hearing of different cases against him.

He added that he would be able to attend the NAB headquarters in Rawalpindi at 11 am after he was done with the court hearings.

The PTI chief also demanded that the inquiry report of the matter or its copy should be provided to his lawyer immediately.

The anti-graft watchdog investigation team will grill the former prime minister regarding the alleged illegal settlement with Bahria Town worth 190 million pounds.

The Bureau has also sought details of all family assets, bank accounts and transactions from Chairman PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Imran Khan and ordered him join the investigation.

Apart from this, upon reaching Islamabad, the PTI chairman will also appear in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) for the extension of interim bail in the cases registered under the provisions of terrorism.

On the other hand, Khan is also likely to reach the IHC to get biometrics done in connection with new bail requests in new cases.

Security beefed up

In order to ensure the preservation of law and order in the capital city, a substantial presence of police forces and Rangers has been strategically stationed outside the judicial complex and the NAB office in Rawalpindi.

To further bolster security measures, the law enforcement authorities have taken the step of sealing off the roads surrounding the NAB office situated in Melody. This restriction applies to all unauthorized individuals seeking entry into the office premises.

What is the Al Qadir Trust case?

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al Qadir University land allotment case.

The development surfaced on Wednesday as NAB pursues a graft case against Imran Khan.

Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulifiqar Bukhari, and former advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar are also involved in the case were land was allotted for Al Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to Riaz in Pakistan.

SAMAA TV sources claimed NAB has recorded an initial statement of Malik Riaz in the case.

It is pertinent to note that Riaz appeared before the bureau at its Rawalpindi office two weeks ago.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Malik Riaz was questioned about his connection with the case and whether he had allotted land for the varsity, details of the allotment agreement and any conditions imposed and records of the same.

Last year in November, NAB had sent a call-up notices to property tycoon Malik Riaz and asked him to come up with complete record regarding purchase of 458 kanals in Sohawa Tehsil, the agreement through which Bahria Town donated land to Al Qadir Trust along with revenue documents, and details of other property transferred by him, or by any of his relatives, in favor of Al Qadir Trust or any of its trustees.