SC to hear ECP’s appeal on Punjab election ruling today

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) will today take up the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) appeal against the apex court’s ruling on holding elections in Punjab province.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will hear the case. According to the cause list issued by the Supreme Court, the hearing on the ECP’s appeal will be held on May 23 at 12:15 PM and notices have issued to the Attorney General and others in this regard.

The federal and Caretaker Government of Punjab have submitted their individual responses to the Supreme Court, adopting the same position regarding the review of the decision. Both the governments have taken the stance that the Supreme Court exceeded its authority by setting the election date, and they have requested the court to review its decision made on April 4.

In their respective responses, both the federal and Punjab governments have raised concerns over the Supreme Court’s order to conduct elections on May 14, asserting that it infringes upon the constitutional division of powers. The interim Punjab government specifically mentioned the incidents that took place on May 9, while both governments have urged the apex court to reconsider its verdict from April 4.

According to the response submitted by the federal government, the constitutional responsibility for conducting free and transparent elections lies with the ECP. The government argues that the top court undermined the authority of the Commission by setting a specific election date. As Punjab is a province that plays a significant role in determining the central government through its election outcomes, the federal government asserts that the elections in Punjab should be held in conjunction with the National Assembly elections.

The caretaker Punjab government has taken a firm position, arguing that the Supreme Court’s decision to assign a specific date, May 14, for the provincial elections in Punjab, is in direct violation of the constitutional division of powers. It is worth noting that the top court refrained from specifying a date for the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) based on this same constitutional principle.

The response further highlights that following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, widespread violent protests resulted in significant damage to both civil and military properties. Consequently, the security landscape in the province has undergone a notable shift since the events that transpired on May 9. To ensure adequate security for the elections in Punjab, a staggering 554,000 security personnel would be required. However, at present, there are only 77,000 personnel available, underscoring the pressing need to address the shortfall.