High-stakes day for Imran Khan: NAB, ATC, and IHC appearances loom

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will today present himself at the NAB Rawalpindi office in an alleged corruption case of 190 million Pound, anti-terrorism court, and Islamabad High Court for biometric verification.

As per the order issued by the Islamabad High Court, Imran Khan is required to present himself at the NAB Rawalpindi office for investigation into an alleged corruption case involving 190 million pounds. Additionally, he may also attend the anti-terrorism court proceedings, with an appearance at the Islamabad High Court for biometric verification.

The anti-graft watchdog investigation team will grill the former prime minister regarding the alleged illegal settlement with Bahria Town worth 190 million pounds.

The Bureau has also sought details of all family assets, bank accounts and transactions from Chairman PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Imran Khan and ordered him join the investigation.

Apart from this, upon reaching Islamabad, the PTI chairman will also appear in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) for the extension of interim bail in the cases registered under the provisions of terrorism.

On the other hand, Khan is also likely to reach the IHC to get biometrics done in connection with new bail requests in new cases.