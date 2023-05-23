Imran Khan urges supporters to remain peaceful if he is arrested again

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that torching Lahore Corps Commander House or Radio Pakistan building was a criminal activity but staging protest is a fundamental right.

During a Twitter Space session, Imran Khan clarified that accusations have been made against his party regarding the burning of the corps commander’s house, but no investigation has been conducted to verify these claims.

Violence orchestrated

He emphasised that arson is a crime, including the burning of Radio Pakistan or the Corps Commander House. However, he maintained that engaging in peaceful protests should not be deemed criminal.

During his talk, PTI chairman expressed concern over the potential for chaos and the motives of certain individuals who may desire such unrest.

He stressed that his party advocates for fair elections and believes that chaos could hinder the democratic process.

The ex-PM highlighted the existence of an organised conspiracy aimed at preventing him from attaining power, using tactics such as creating an atmosphere of fear through arrests and disregarding constitutional and court orders.

Did not benefit from Al-Qadir Uni

Furthermore, he discussed a secret agreement involving the collection of 190 million British Pounds in the Supreme Court.

He revealed that this agreement was reached between a business tycoon and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), as the businessman’s accounts were frozen.

The funds could not be returned to Pakistan without cabinet approval.

Imran Khan mentioned that the businessman had donated land for Al-Qadir University, and construction had commenced in May 2018. However, later in December that year; a secret agreement was later reached due to the frozen accounts.

Imran Khan informed that the businessman and the NCA agreed to deposit the money as fines into accounts in the Supreme Court.

The cabinet was presented with the option to accept the deal, in which case the funds would be retrieved, or pursue legal action in the UK.

He mentioned that the then-law minister opined against pursuing the lawsuit and told the cabinet that Pakistan has lost around 100 million dollars in foreign lawsuits.

Addressing questions, Imran Khan clarified that the money is still in the Supreme Court and opined that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can file a case.

He reiterated that he has not personally benefited from Al-Qadir University, as he does not receive any salary and serves solely as a trustee who cannot interfere.

Pins hopes on judiciary

Regarding the judiciary, Imran Khan expressed confidence in the Supreme Court’s ability to uphold justice, citing the presence of capable judges who would not allow any disaster to occur despite internal divisions.

To hold serving admin accountable

When asked about future actions, Imran Khan mentioned the possibility of initiating cases against caretaker chief ministers and Inspector Generals (IGs) once he assumes power again.

No rift with army chief

He said that he continued working with ex-army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Bajwa despite knowing ulterior motives were at play.

Imran Khan emphasised that his criticisms of the military are meant to encourage positive reforms, similar to how one criticises children for their betterment.

He clarified that while he does not have any disagreement with the current army chief, but he could not say anything about the other side.

Imran urges peace even if he is arrested

In an interview with Times Radio, PTI chairman expressed fear that he could possibly be arrested again on Tuesday and this could sprout widespread demonstrations.

However, Imran Khan urged his supporters to refrain from violent protests and remain peaceful.