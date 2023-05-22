One killed, two injured as gunmen attack food inspector in Gujrat

Armed men on Monday opened fire on a food inspector’s car in the suburbs of Gujrat, resulting in the tragic killing of the food inspector’s security guard and leaving a policeman seriously injured.

The food inspector himself sustained a bullet injury to his left shoulder during the attack too.

The casualties and deceased were transferred to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital.

The injured were administered medical treatment.

The body of the security guard was handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities including autopsy.

Saddar police have registered a case against five suspects based on the complaint filed by Food Inspector Waseem.

According to the police, the food inspector was returning to the city from outskirt area of Sheikhpur after routine inspection.

A thorough investigation has been initiated to uncover the motives behind this heinous act.

The police say that it appears to be a case of personal enmity while further investigations are underway.