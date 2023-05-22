No bulletproof vehicle provided to Imran Khan, clarifies SC

Supreme Court on Monday retracted reports of providing bullet proof vehicle to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Supreme Court issued an explanatory statement regarding the provision of a bullet-proof Mercedes vehicle to Imran Khan for his appearance.

Spokesperson for the Supreme Court has issued a clarification on Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s tweet, in which it has been said that bulletproof Mercedes was not provided to bring Imran Khan to court.

The spokesperson said that the court had ordered to produce Imran Khan at 4:30, while the Islamabad Police presented the PTI chairman in the court at around 6pm. According to the police, it took time to arrange a safe transport for Imran Khan.

“The Islamabad police had arranged a Mercedes vehicle for the former prime minister, and the Supreme Court does not provide travel facilities to the summoned persons,” the spokesperson added.