Promising advances in Lupus treatment bring hope to patients

A recent report from Karachi sheds light on the challenges faced by lupus patients and emphasizes the need for improved diagnosis and treatment methods.

Lupus, an autoimmune disease that can affect any part of the body, often leads to various complications if left untreated.

Dr. Saleha Ishaq, a renowned rheumatologist at South City Hospital, highlights that timely treatment can enable patients, especially women who are more prone to the disease, to live a normal life.

Symptoms of lupus include persistent fever, joint pain, mouth blisters, red spots on the body, baldness, and blood disorders.

However, due to the lack of timely diagnosis and specialist care, many patients endure months of visiting different clinics.

Madiha Kashif, a lupus patient, had to undergo a similar experience before finding effective treatment and medication, allowing her to lead a normal life.

Globally, it is estimated that over 5 million people suffer from lupus. Unfortunately, misdiagnosis remains a significant issue.

Medical experts caution against relying solely on pain relievers, steroids, and anti-malarial drugs for treatment, as they can be ineffective and pose potential risks.

Improved strategies and accurate diagnosis are needed to address the complexities of lupus and provide better outcomes for patients.