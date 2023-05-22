Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani reunite in musical romance, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Celebrating the first anniversary of their successful collaboration in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,’ Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani grace the romantic poster release for their upcoming musical romance ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’

The film’s makers, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, carefully timed the poster reveal to coincide with the original release date of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in 2022.

View this post on Instagram

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ marked the first on-screen pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, captivating audiences and becoming a box office sensation despite the challenges faced by Bollywood at the time. With a remarkable gross of Rs 266.88 crore, it secured its position as the fourth highest-grossing film of 2022.

View this post on Instagram

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is set to hit theaters on June 29. Notably, this film represents the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and acclaimed producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Joining the talented duo in the cast are esteemed actors Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak, who will be portraying pivotal roles in the movie.

View this post on Instagram

Fans can anticipate ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ to immerse them in a heartfelt musical experience, showcasing the palpable chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani once again. With the proven track record of their previous partnership and the notable additions to the cast, the film promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of romance and storytelling.

As the release date draws near, anticipation is growing for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ which is poised to charm cinephiles with its captivating narrative and stellar performances. With the successful combination of talented actors and a talented filmmaker at the helm, this musical romance is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences when it finally graces the silver screen.