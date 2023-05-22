‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan:’ Unites Wahaj Ali, Mehwish Hayat and others in epic collaboration

“Teri Meri Kahaniyaan,” a highly anticipated film in Pakistani cinema, is set to feature an impressive ensemble cast, according to a press release. Mehwish Hayat, a favorite of director Nadeem Baig, will be part of the project alongside Wahaj Ali, a rising star making his silver screen debut.

The film also includes industry icon Zahid Ahmed, who exudes a brooding presence, and celebrated model-turned-actor Amna Ilyas. The on-screen couple of Sheheryar Munawar and Ramsha Khan, who have never been seen together before, add to the excitement. Additionally, real-life husband and wife duo Hira and Mani will be sharing the screen for the first time.

Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, slated for release on Eid-ul-Adha, is a collaborative effort by renowned Pakistani storytellers including Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, Vasay Chaudhry, Ali Abbas Naqvi, and Basit Naqvi. The film combines the directorial vision of Nabeel Qureshi, Nadeem Baig, and marks the silver screen directorial debut of the veteran star, director, and producer Marina Khan, known for her successful TV serials.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Nadeem Baig, who has previously broken box office records, described the film as “unique” and unlike anything seen in Pakistani cinema before. He believes the audience is in for a novel and extraordinary experience.

Marina Khan, the director of Teri Meri Kahaniyan, shared that the film revolves around stories that bring people together. She expressed her delight in seeing celebrated Pakistani names joining forces to create something they all love. Nabeel Qureshi echoed her sentiments, highlighting the unexpected nature of a project that combines the creative vision of many talents.

According to Vasay Chaudhry, Teri Meri Kahaniyan represents a collaboration of diverse worldviews. With notable figures such as Khalil-ur-Rahman Qamar, Nadeem Baig, Nabeel Qureshi, and Marina Khan working on the project, he believes it is a historic endeavor. Khalil-ur-Rahman Qamar also emphasized the film’s beauty lies in its diversity, promising that there is something for everyone.

Teri Meri Kahaniyan brings together a star-studded cast and a team of talented creatives, aiming to deliver a cinematic experience that transcends expectations and unites various perspectives. With its highly anticipated release, the film promises to be a milestone in Pakistani cinema.