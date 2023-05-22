Rupali Ganguly’s fans demand change in “Anupamaa” as discontent grows

Fans of “Anupamaa,” particularly followers of the on-screen couple Anupamaa (played by Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj (played by Sudhashu Pandey), are expressing their disappointment with the ongoing separation track in the show.

Many loyal viewers, including MaAn (Anupamaa and Anuj) fans, have grown tired of witnessing the repetitive storyline and are now demanding a resolution to the sad track. In fact, they have issued an ultimatum to the show’s makers, stating that if the track is not changed, they will stop watching the show altogether.

MaAn fans initially requested the makers to bring an end to the gloomy track. They believed that the anniversary should have been used to showcase their happiness and togetherness instead of prolonged sadness.

Anupamaa’s character is disheartened by the transformation she witnesses in Anuj, who is now taking care of Maya and accompanying her to Kapadia Mansion. However, in a recent episode, fans were delighted to see Anuj making sincere efforts to speak to Anupamaa and reveal the truth. It appears that he may have already disclosed crucial information, sparking hope that the separation track will soon come to an end and the true nature of Maya will be exposed. Fans are eagerly waiting for this resolution, yearning to witness Anupamaa and Anuj living happily ever after.

The discontent among fans reflects their strong emotional investment in the show and their desire for a more positive and engaging storyline. As the viewers continue to voice their dissatisfaction and await a resolution, it remains to be seen how the show’s creators will respond to their demands and whether they will provide a satisfying conclusion to the separation track.