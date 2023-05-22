Watch Live
Parineeti, Raghav’s love-story, calls him ‘the one’

Actress Parineeti Chopra recently shared heartfelt sentiments about the moment she knew her fiance, Raghav Chadha, who is an AAP leader, was ‘the one’ for her
Samaa Life&Style Editors May 22, 2023
Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a series of pictures from their engagement, featuring her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other family members.

In the caption, Parineeti wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring.”

She further expressed, “His support, humor, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion, and loads of dancing!”

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at the Kapurthala house in New Delhi.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is set to share the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming Imtiaz Ali directorial, ‘Chamkila.’ The film draws inspiration from the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Parineeti’s candid revelation about finding love has garnered attention and warm wishes from fans and well-wishers, celebrating this new chapter in her life. As she prepares for her forthcoming film project, her personal life seems to be filled with happiness and excitement.

