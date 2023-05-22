Efforts on for political stability, says Ch Shujaat

Amid ongoing uncertain political situation in the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Monday that dialogues are the only solution to Pakistan’s problems.

He said this in his meeting with a lawyers delegation who called on him on Monday. PML-Q General Secretary Chaudhry Shaffay Hussain was also presented in the meeting.

The delegation of lawyers met under the chairmanship of former Vice President Supreme Court Bar Association Rana Naeem Sarwar.

The delegation appreciated Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s services for democracy.

On this occasion, Mr Hussain said that the only solution to the country’s problems is dialogue, adding that Chaudhry Sarwar and I are trying to play our role for political stability.

“Attacks on military installations are regrettable and shameful,” he added.