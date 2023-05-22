Monkeypox grows by another case in Pakistan

The country has witnessed its fifth case of monkeypox, a viral disease, with the recent diagnosis made in a patient who had travelled from the city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

This marks the fifth reported case of monkeypox in Pakistan, all of which have been linked to individuals returning from abroad.

The affected individual, a 50-year-old resident of Faisalabad, is currently receiving treatment in the isolation ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

According to a PIMS spokesperson, the patient’s condition appears to be stable and there are no immediate life-threatening concerns.

Among the initial two confirmed cases, one patient received treatment at PIMS Hospital while the other underwent home quarantine. Both individuals have successfully recovered from the illness.

However, reports indicate that a third case, involving a woman, unfortunately resulted in a fatality.

The fourth case, reported last week, involved a woman who had also recently arrived from Saudi Arabia.