Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘airport pillow’ sparks online backlash

Janhvi Kapoor, renowned for her impeccable style and acting prowess, recently found herself at the center of a social media uproar. The actress, who was photographed at the airport carrying a pillow, became the target of severe online trolling and criticism. Netizens expressed their disapproval, with some mocking her for carrying a large pillow.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Janhvi can be seen gracefully walking towards the airport while carrying a pillow. She looks chic in a blue and white flowy dress, with minimalistic makeup and her hair left open. Despite posing for the shutterbugs, fans quickly took to the comments section to poke fun at her, suggesting that she doesn’t have time to sleep. One fan wrote, “She doesn’t get time to sleep, that’s why she sleeps anywhere.” Another comment highlighted concerns about the cleanliness of the pillow during its journey through airport scans, stating, “Can’t imagine the amount of dirt and bacteria the pillow will carry.” Fans sympathetically remarked on her tired appearance, with one saying, “She looks so tired.”

Despite the trolling, Janhvi Kapoor continues to impress fans and critics with her acting skills and fashion choices. Known for her versatile performances in films, she has also carved a niche for herself as a fashion icon, effortlessly setting trends with every public appearance. Whether on the silver screen or at the airport, Janhvi captivates audiences with her innate sense of style and grace. Her choice of a blue flowy dress and the way she seamlessly carried a pillow showcased her ability to merge comfort and fashion.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in “GoodLuck Jerry” and is currently busy shooting for her South debut in the film “Devara” alongside Jr NTR. She has also completed shooting for “Mr and Mrs Mahi” with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she announced her involvement in a new film titled “Ulajh,” which also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Janhvi expressed her excitement about being a part of the film, showcasing her commitment to her craft and her eagerness to explore diverse roles.