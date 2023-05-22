Watch Live
CTD round up three notorious terrorists in Peshawar

Anti-terrorism court hands over terrorists to CTD on eight-day physical remand
Samaa TV May 22, 2023
<p>File Photo</p>

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday rounded up three notorious terrorists involved in terrorism and extortion activities in Peshawar.

As per the details garnered, on a tip off, the CTD carried out an operation in the provincial capital and apprehended three terrorists involved in terrorism and extortion activities.

The arrested terrorists identified as Muhammad Usama, Sherwan and Kaleemullah belonged to proscribed organisation.

The CTD presented the nabbed terrorists before anti-terrorism court. Later, the court handed over terrorists to CTD on eight-day physical remand.

