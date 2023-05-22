Watch Live
PHF VC Shehla Raza defends Hockey Federation after Khawaja Asif’s statement

PPP's leader says nothing unlawful happened in Hockey federation
Qadir Khawaja May 22, 2023
<p>PPP Leader Shehla Raza is Vice President of Pakistan Hockey Federation.</p>

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Vice-President Shehla Raza defended the Hockey Federation after the comments of Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and said that nothing unlawful happened in PHF.

In her video message, Shehla Raza said that someone had given wrong information to Khawaja Asif as PHF officials came into office after elections.

She said in the video that Khawaja Asif should have talked to PHF officials and asked them about what was happening, instead of doing a speech openly.

Shehla Raza said that it was a good omen that government was finally taking interest in Hockey, the national game.

She also said that Khawaja Asif talked about PHF like the officials had captured the office by going against the law.

