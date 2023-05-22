Varun Dhawan thrilled by ‘Bhediya:’ Portraying a werewolf enriches his artistic journey

Varun Dhawan, the popular Bollywood star, has joined the ranks of actors with a fervent desire to portray a werewolf, as it encompasses elements of magical realism, fantasy, and drama. Dhawan, who takes on the titular role of a wolf in his film ‘Bhediya,’ has expressed how the character has enriched his abilities as an actor.

‘Bhediya’ is an uproarious horror-comedy that delves into the hilarious and spine-chilling misadventures of Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan) after he is bitten by a mythical creature in the dense jungles of Arunachal Pradesh. As Bhaskar finds himself undergoing mysterious transformations into a shape-shifting werewolf, he, along with his friends, embarks on a mission to unravel the mysteries that only lead to more unexpected twists, turns, and uproarious laughter.

Reflecting on the film, Varun Dhawan shared, “‘Bhediya’ is not just an exhilarating werewolf tale; it is an emotional rollercoaster that promises to keep you captivated. Portraying Bhaskar was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that tremendously enriched me as an actor. I can still recall the excitement I felt when I first read the script, and now, as it premieres digitally, I am reliving that thrill.”

Actress Kriti Sanon, who plays a mythical creature in the film, expressed her sentiments, saying, “This movie holds a special place in my heart as it offered me the opportunity to portray a character with no pre-existing reference point. Additionally, the unique and thrilling script introduced a new genre in Indian cinema. I firmly believe that ‘Bhediya’ has paved the way for more innovative concepts, and I am excited for viewers to witness how we have brought this distinct concept to life on screen.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles. Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, ‘Bhediya’ will be available for streaming on JioCinema starting May 26, 2023, promising audiences an extraordinary cinematic experience that seamlessly blends humor, horror, and the supernatural.