Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs2000 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed an increase of Rs 2000 on Monday, reaching Rs 237,300. This marked a rise from the previous day’s price of Rs 235,300.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also experienced an upward trend, increasing by Rs 1,714 to Rs 203,446 compared to its previous price of Rs 201,732. Additionally, the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold rose to Rs 186,493 from Rs 184,920.

In the silver market, the price per tola increased by Rs 50, closing at Rs 2900. Similarly, the price of ten grams of silver rose by Rs 42.87, reaching Rs 2486.28.

On the international front, the price of gold decreased by US$ 05, settling at $1972, as reported by the association.