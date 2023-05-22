PSX slumps 404.12 points, closes at 41,195.07 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday experienced a decline in the 100-index, dropping by 404.12 points. This negative change represented a decrease of 0.97%, with the index closing at 41,195.07 points compared to the previous day’s closing of 41,599.19 points.

During the trading day, a total of 97,765,956 shares were traded, indicating a decrease from the previous day’s trading volume of 120,373,905 shares. The total value of shares traded stood at Rs 2.879 billion, down from Rs 3.277 billion on the last trading day.

The stock market witnessed the participation of 308 companies, with 73 of them recording gains and 210 sustaining losses. The share prices of 25 companies remained unchanged.

Among the top-trading companies, WorldCall Telecom led the pack with 11,452,654 shares traded at Rs 1.12 per share. K-Electric Ltd followed closely with 9,585,761 shares traded at Rs 1.82 per share, and Air Link Communications traded 5,197,500 shares at Rs 22.30 per share.

Nestle Pakistan observed the highest increase in share price, rising by Rs 170.42 to close at Rs 6586.67. Zil Ltd secured the runner-up position with a rise of Rs 22.00 per share, reaching Rs 338.00.

On the other hand, Pak Tobacco experienced the largest decrease in share price, dropping by Rs 51.49 to close at Rs 658.51. Pak Service followed with a decline of Rs 29.90, closing at Rs 860.10.