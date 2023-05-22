Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declares national games open in Quetta

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif declared the 34th National Games open on Monday in Quetta, as he came for only one day visit and attended the ceremony along with Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it was a historic moment for the city, as the biggest sports event in the country was being held in Quetta after 19 years.

He praised the youth for their talent and vowed to support the skillful players for the promotion of sports in Pakistan.

The PM said that they had also encouraged the youth in their previous tenure by distributing laptops among them.

Shehbaz Sharif said that healthy bodies and healthy minds are important for progress of the country so they should do their best.

The participants of all teams celebrated at the opening ceremony and danced with each other to enjoy on the occasion.