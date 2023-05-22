Anushka Sharma blows kisses at Virat Kohli as he achieves IPL century record

In a heartwarming display of support and love, actress Anushka Sharma showered her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, with affectionate blown kisses as he achieved a remarkable feat in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli’s extraordinary talent and relentless pursuit of excellence led him to break the record for the most centuries scored in the history of the IPL.

As Kohli reached the milestone, the camera panned to the stands where Anushka, a renowned Bollywood actress and Kohli’s biggest cheerleader, was enthusiastically applauding her husband’s achievement. Overwhelmed with joy and pride, Anushka blew kisses towards the cricketing maestro, sending a wave of adoration and support through the crowd.

The couple has been known for their unwavering support for each other’s careers. Their public displays of affection and encouragement have become a delightful sight for fans and spectators alike. Anushka, known for her vivacious personality, has been a constant presence at the IPL matches, cheering Kohli on from the stands and becoming an embodiment of unwavering support.

Kohli’s record-breaking century in the IPL solidifies his position as one of the most accomplished batsmen in the tournament’s history. His dedication, skill, and unyielding determination have catapulted him to the upper echelons of cricketing greatness. With this milestone, Kohli not only etches his name in the record books but also cements his legacy as a cricketing icon.

The mutual admiration and love between Anushka and Kohli have often been the subject of public fascination. Their bond serves as an inspiration for many, emphasizing the importance of unwavering support and celebrating each other’s successes. As Anushka blew kisses at her husband, it was a testament to their deep connection and the incredible journey they have embarked upon together.

As the IPL continues to unfold, fans eagerly anticipate further extraordinary performances from Virat Kohli and the mesmerizing on-screen presence of Anushka Sharma. Their presence in the cricketing world brings a touch of glamour and a reminder that love and support go hand in hand, creating an enduring legacy both on and off the field.