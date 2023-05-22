Parvez Elahi, Moonis say they are not going anywhere

“We stand with Imran Khan and will continue to stand,” affirmed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi as different party members continue to end their affiliation with PTI after May 9 incidents.

In February, former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi joined the PTI along with ten other former MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q).

In a video message, Elahi reiterated his and his son’s Moonis steadfast commitment to Imran Khan after one of his family member, Chaudhry Wajahat, parted ways with the party.

“Having delivered on their promises to us, it is now our solemn duty to fulfill our commitments by steadfastly standing beside them during challenging times.”

PTI president said his appointment as the chief minister instilled a sense of loyalty within him towards Imran Khan. However, when requested to step down from the post, he willingly sacrificed it without hesitation.

Read more: Chaudhry Wajahat parts ways with PTI months after joining with Parvez Elahi

He clarified that he holds no animosity towards Wajahat Hussain, as he saw his own circumstances and made decisions accordingly.

PTI president stated that they stand united like a solid wall and will continue to do so in the future.

He emphasised that the distribution of positions and power lies in the hands of Allah, and it is solely His prerogative to bestow such positions.

Time, too, is controlled by Allah, who determines the course of events and grants individuals their respective roles.

Elahi however expressed that they don’t support its narrative.

He emphasised the significance of Pakistan Army as a cherished institution and reiterated his deep-rooted connection to his homeland.

PTI president clarified that any misunderstandings should be viewed as separate issues, while highlighting his consistent efforts to foster a positive relationship with the army and the establishment.

He stressed the importance of maintaining respect for the judiciary and the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), emphasising the need for a mutually beneficial and respectful association.