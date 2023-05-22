IMDb’s summer movie guide spotlights Bollywood’s best love story

As speculations swirl around Karan Johar’s birthday, all eyes are on the poster reveals of his highly anticipated film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” Meanwhile, IMDb has unveiled its summer movie guide, showcasing 40 must-watch films, with only two Bollywood gems making the cut.

“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” and “Adipurush” proudly represent the Hindi film industry on this exclusive list, cementing their status as cinematic masterpieces.

Following the tremendous success of “Gully Boy,” the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reunites on-screen in Karan Johar’s epic love story, marking a return to their collaboration since the 2016 cult film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.” Anticipation runs high as fans eagerly await this fresh tale of love, set in a contemporary era that resonates with modern audiences.

Previously, Karan Johar shared an intriguing note, stating, “After 7 years, it’s time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honor of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts, and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It’s that time again to huddle with your family and friends, buy popcorn, and witness sheer love and entertainment unfold on the big screen.”

Presented by Viacom 18 Studios and Dharma Productions, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” is a cinematic marvel brought to life by the production prowess of Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Audiences can mark their calendars as the film is set to grace theaters on July 28, 2023, promising an unforgettable experience that will reignite the magic of the silver screen.