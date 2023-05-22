India assumes the chairmanship of the Group of 20 (G20) this year, a significant international forum, and plans to host over 100 G20 meetings throughout the country in Srinagar located in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

What is G20?

The G20 represents 85% of the global gross domestic product (GDP) and encompasses two-thirds of the world’s population.

Primarily focused on economic matters, the bloc consists of the 20 largest economies worldwide, including the European Union (EU) and 19 individual countries.

Established in 1999 following several economic crises, such as the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the forum comprises both long-standing industrialised nations and developing countries.

It positions itself as the “premier forum for international economic cooperation.”

The G20 member countries include:

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

European Union

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

India, as the host for 2023, is currently holding a G20 tourism meeting in the IIOJK, which is receiving heightened security measures and facing criticism from China and Pakistan.

The objective of the meeting is to promote the tourism potential of the disputed region, aiming to align the tourism sector with the sustainable development goals set for 2030, according to the Indian government.

Around 60 delegates are participating in the three-day event, which commenced on Monday.

However, China is notably absent as it opposes holding the meeting in the disputed Himalayan territory.

Significance

A few examples of measures taken by the G20 in the past that had global impact include:

Global Economic Stability

The G20’s coordinated response to the 2008 financial crisis helped stabilize the global economy and prevent a deeper recession. The stimulus packages and financial reforms implemented by the caucus contributed to restoring confidence in financial markets and promoting economic recovery worldwide.

Enhanced Financial Regulation

The G20’s efforts to strengthen financial regulation and oversight have improved the stability and resilience of the global financial system. These measures have helped prevent excessive risk-taking, enhance transparency, and promote responsible financial practices, benefiting not only G20 countries but also non-member countries by reducing the likelihood of future financial crises.

International Cooperation

The G20 serves as a platform for international cooperation and dialogue on global economic issues. Its initiatives and agreements have fostered collaboration between member and non-member countries, encouraging the sharing of best practices, policy coordination, and collective action. This cooperation has positively influenced global economic governance and policymaking, benefiting all nations.

Addressing Global Challenges

The body’s focus on sustainable development, climate change, and combating tax evasion has had broader implications for the world. By championing initiatives such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and measures to mitigate climate change, the G20 has contributed to global efforts to achieve a more sustainable and equitable future. The fight against tax evasion has also helped create a fairer global tax system and combat illicit financial flows.

Trade and Investment Facilitation

The G20’s commitment to open and inclusive trade policies has supported global trade and investment flows. By promoting streamlined customs procedures, reducing trade barriers, and encouraging investment, the bloc has facilitated economic integration and provided opportunities for non-member countries to participate in global trade, benefiting their economies and fostering economic growth.