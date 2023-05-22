Ali Zafar’s 20-year musical milestone, nostalgic rendition of ‘Chal Dil Mere’

In celebration of his two-decade-long musical career, singer-actor Ali Zafar released a special lo-fi version of his popular song “Chal Dil Mere” from his debut album. Reflecting on his journey, Zafar also added a heartfelt verse to the song, conveying the most valuable lesson he has learned throughout the years.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Zafar shared the reimagined rendition of the song that was originally released 20 years ago. The accompanying music video featured Zafar’s AI-generated avatar reflecting on his body of work displayed on a screen.

Acknowledging the challenging circumstances in the country, Zafar expressed his apologies for not celebrating his birthday and explained that he channeled his emotions and “pain” into the rendition of “Chal Dil Mere,” a song that holds a special place in his heart.

“This year marks 20 years of my musical journey, so I’ve decided to share some precious moments from my professional and personal life in this new rendition of my song ‘Chal Dil Mere,’ released in 2003 on my first album, ‘Huqa Pani,’” Zafar shared.

The music video showcased a montage of videos and pictures featuring Zafar’s family, his Bollywood co-stars, snippets from interviews, movie sets, concerts, and his beloved fans. As a surprise for his audience, Zafar added a verse towards the end of the song, cautioning the youth about the pitfalls of alcohol and drugs, urging them to choose love, follow their hearts and dreams, and believe in themselves.

In conclusion, the acclaimed singer quoted Pablo Picasso, emphasizing the significance of finding one’s gift and the purpose of giving it away.

As Ali Zafar commemorates his remarkable 20-year musical journey, this nostalgic rendition of “Chal Dil Mere” serves as a tribute to his growth, experiences, and the profound impact of his artistry.