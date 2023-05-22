PM Shehbaz says no new law to be enacted for trial of May 9 perpetrators

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday clarified that no new law was being enacted for the trial of the attackers on military installations.

Addressing the National Assembly (NA) after it adopted a resolution condemning the incidents that took place on May 9, PM Shehbaz stated that those who vandalised civilian installations would undergo trial in the anti-terrorism courts (ATCs).

However, he added that the miscreants who targeted the military installations would be tried in military courts.

He emphasised that everything that was set on fire on May 9 was entrusted to the government by the people, and he vowed to ensure compensation for every penny of damage caused.

Expressing his concern, the prime minister pointed out that the destruction included monuments dedicated to the martyrs and Ghazis who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

He questioned whether it was not an act of hostility towards the state to target and damage these symbols of valour and sacrifice.

Referring to Imran Khan’s tweet, where he claimed that he did not sack General Asim Munir - who was then-DG ISI - because he showed proofs of corruption of his wife, the prime minister denied Imran’s claims.

He clarified that Gen Asim Munir was removed from his post because he stood before the then-prime minister.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted the Al-Qadir case, in which Imran Khan has been accused of corruption involving Rs60 billion. He questioned whether embezzling such a large amount of money was considered a normal thing.

The incumbent prime minister also accused the former premier of damaging Pakistan’s relations with friendly countries, including China.

He expressed his gratitude to China and other friends of Pakistan for not attending the G-20 summit in Srinagar.