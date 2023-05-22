NA passes resolution denouncing violent nationwide protests after Imran Khan’s arrest

The National Assembly has approved a resolution denouncing the violent protests organised that erupted nationwide following the detention of Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and former minister, by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on May 9 in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The session of the Lower House of the Parliament under the chairmanship of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is underway in which Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif presented a resolution condemning the events of May 9.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif presented the condemnation resolution and said that the cases of May 9 attacks will be conducted according to the existing laws, adding that the cases will be conducted under the Army Act and Anti-Terrorism Act.

During his speech at the National Assembly, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif strongly condemned PTI Chairman Imran Khan, expressing dissatisfaction with his delayed response in denouncing the incidents of May 9. He warned of the possibility of further arrests and preparations for legal proceedings and said that Imran Khan was sitting in the court and using the phone.

He questioned Imran Khan’s claim of being unaware of outside events during his imprisonment, citing the availability of telephone facilities. The minister expressed concern over damaging of national identity and questioned the identity of those responsible for inciting the attacks.

This is a developing story ….