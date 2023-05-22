Junior Hockey Asia Cup’s trophy unveiled in Oman

The Junior Hockey Asia Cup will be start in Salalah, Oman on Tuesday whereas the trophy was unveiled on Monday, as all the captains posed with the ultimate prize, for which they will be playing each other.

The first match of the event will be played between Thailand and Japan whereas Pakistan will take on Chinese Taipei in the second match of the day.

Pakistan is placed in Group A with arch-rivals India, as both former champions will play each other on 27 May.

Pakistan will face Thailand on 24 May and Japan in their last group stage match on 29 May.

Hosts Oman are in the other group, along with Malaysia, Uzbekistan, South Korea and Bangladesh.

Top two teams from both groups will reach semifinal whereas the final of the event will be played on 1 June.

Pakistan and India have won the title three times each whereas South Korea and Malaysia have won it once each.

The last event in 2021 was not held in Bangladesh due to coronavirus pandemic whereas it was last held in 2015 when India defeated Pakistan in final.