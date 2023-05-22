Jennifer Lawrence amplifies Afghan women’s voices at Cannes Film Festival

In the wake of the fall of Kabul and the resurgence of the Taliban in 2021, acclaimed actress Jennifer Lawrence and producer Justine Ciarrocchi found themselves contemplating the ways in which they could support women’s rights amidst the troubling circumstances.

Ciarrocchi shared with The Hollywood Reporter that Jennifer’s initial response was to provide a platform for an Afghan filmmaker, setting in motion their search for the right candidate. Ultimately, they discovered director Sahra Mani, whose poignant documentary from 2019, titled “A Thousand Girls Like Me,” shed light on the journey of a sexually abused woman in her pursuit of justice.

Their collaboration bore fruit when Mani’s latest work, “Bread and Roses,” documenting the daily lives of three women following the Taliban’s resurgence, premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in a special screening. At the premiere, Mani conveyed a powerful message on behalf of Afghan women, emphasizing the urgent need for others to become their voice, as they find themselves silenced under the oppressive regime of the Taliban.

In an interview on the Cannes website, the director expressed her unwavering determination to showcase the stark reality of the drastic changes that women have experienced under Taliban rule, even though filming under such circumstances was exceptionally challenging. Mani recognized that since women are now restricted from leaving their homes without a veil, it was imperative to bring their stories to light.

Ensuring the safety of the camera crews and the individuals featured in the documentary was of paramount importance to Mani, who currently resides in France. She affirmed that the profound alterations endured by Afghan women under the Taliban’s control are an everyday reality for her and others residing in similar oppressive environments. Their lives have been consumed by the harsh realities of dictatorship, a cruel existence that demands our attention and empathy.

Through the collaboration between Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Ciarrocchi, and Sahra Mani, the world can catch a glimpse of the struggles faced by Afghan women, amplifying their voices and shedding light on the profound changes that have swept across their lives. “Bread and Roses” serves as a testament to the resilience and resilience of women who, despite living in the shadow of oppression, continue to seek recognition, justice, and freedom.