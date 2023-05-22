Dost Muhammad Mazari bids adieu to PTI

Former Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker and disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dost Muhammad Mazari on Monday bids adieu to the party.

The estranged PTI leader met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz.

During the meeting, Mr Mazari while expressing full confidence in the leadership announced to join the PML-N.

On the occasion, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz welcomed former deputy speaker Punjab assembly in the party and said that his joining will make PML-N stronger in South Punjab.

It should be noted that PTI is currently in disarray, and many of its leaders have left the party, including Aamir Kayani, Malik Amin Aslam, Maulvi Mehmood, Dr. Afzal Dhandla, PTI Karachi President Aftab Siddiqui and others.