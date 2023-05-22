WhatsApp revolutionizes messaging: iOS beta unveils new sticker-making feature

WhatsApp is working on a built-in tool that will allow users to create stickers directly within the app, eliminating the need for third-party options.

The messaging platform, owned by Meta, is currently testing this feature.

In the latest iOS beta update, version 23.10.0.74, a new option called “New Sticker” appears under the chat share sheet.

By leveraging iOS 16’s API, the tool enables users to extract subjects from images and use them to create personalized stickers.

The functionality also includes editing tools such as background removal. Screenshots demonstrating the feature in action have been shared.

While currently being tested on WhatsApp for iOS, it is expected that Android users will also receive this feature soon.

Notably, WhatsApp’s web and desktop versions already offer similar functionality.

The official release date for the sticker maker tool has not been announced yet, but it is expected to be announced in the near future.

Additionally, WhatsApp is testing a design revamp for Android, inspired by its iOS counterpart, which includes a new bottom navigation bar and a drop-down menu for context message options.

Stay tuned for further updates on these features and feel free to share your thoughts on WhatsApp’s native sticker maker in the comments section.