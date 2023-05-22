Pakistan population increased by approx 25% in six years

Chief Statistician Dr Naeem Uz Zafar on Monday disclosed the official findings of the digital census, revealing that Pakistan’s total population stands at 249,566,743 or 249.57 million.

This represents an increase of approximately 49 million people compared to the previous census held in 2017.

The population increase of approximately 49 million represents a growth rate of around 24.5% compared to the previous census figures, signifying significant demographic changes in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Zafar informed that the house and census process would conclude by midnight, with data collection ceasing at that time.

Remarkably, over 240 million individuals have been counted within a relatively short span, he added.

Providing a breakdown of the population figures, the official shared that Punjab’s population exceeds 127,474,000 or 127.474 million, while Sindh’s population surpasses 57,931,000 or 57.931 million.

Balochistan’s population stands at more than 20,197,000 or 20.197 million, and the population of Islamabad is recorded as 2,359,422 or 2.359 million.

Zafar also highlighted that an additional 10.7 million people were counted due to the expanded scope of the census.

He said that the tally of populations in big cities, including Karachi and Lahore, showed increase as the counting date was extended repeatedly.

He ruled out the possibility that the enumeration will be extended again.

Regarding the cost of the census, the chief statistician stated that it would exceed Rs34 billion.

Once the results are available in June, they will request the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to utilise this data for electoral purposes.

He said that more than 200,000 complaints were received concerning the census, with the majority, including those from political parties, duly addressed.

A limited number of outstanding complaints will be resolved by May 30, he added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to conduct the general elections based on the 2017 census.