Attacks on military installations, martyrs’ memorials regrettable, intolerable: Gen Munir

Army chief Gen Asim Munir has said that the sacrifices of martyrs and services of the ghazis are a valuable asset and pride for the country.

The army chief was speaking at an award distribution ceremony in honor of martyrs and veterans at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Speaking at the event, he announced to observe May 25 as ‘Youm-e-Takreem-Shuhda Pakistan’.

Every soldier and officer only keeps his duties and responsibilities as his priority, the army chief said.

He also stressed that the attacks on military installations, martyrs’ memorials and their dignity and respect are extremely regrettable.

“Such attacks are intolerable,” Gen Munir declared.

Gen Munir said a strong army guarantees the security and unity of the country.

“Undoubtedly, we are living in a free atmosphere due to a sense of duty and great sacrifices of the martyrs,” he stressed.

The army chief said every soldier of the Pakistan Army puts his duties above all political biases.

The army as an institution always remembers every person and family member associated with it.

“Our relationship as a family is a proud and exemplary one,” Gen Munir said.

51 officers were awarded the Stara-e-Imtiaz (military), 22 awarded the Tamgha-e-Basalat and two soldiers conferred with the United Nations Special Medal.