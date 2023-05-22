Chaudhry Wajahat parts ways with PTI months after joining with Parvez Elahi

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has parted ways with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and went ahead to meet PML-Q President and his elder brother, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The PML-Q said this is not the time to create political divisions in the country, but unite it.

Chaudhry Wahajat had joined the PTI, along with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and a handful of other associates.

Also Read: Another PTI top brass leader ditches party over May 9 vandalism

Chaudhry Wajahat went over to the Pakistan Muslim League House to meet his brother Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The PML-Q chief greeted Wajahat and said he welcomed his younger brother. He said the country does not need politics of division, but unity. He said Pakistan will have to be pulled out of the economic crisis together.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhry Wajahat announced to quit the PTI. He said in the coming days, he could say the entire family coming together.

Also Read: Imran Khan served notice to pay luxury tax on Zaman Park house

He further said the entire country condemned the May 9 incident.

“It is possible that whoever created rifts within the party are now trying to mend them,” he stated.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said the family should move forward together. When people develop an ego, it leads of cracks among them.

“We were not aware of the cases against Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi, and found out only a short time ago. All the cases should be dealt with on merit,” he added.

Also Read: PTI challenges countrywide deployment of army under Article 245

Wajahat claims he has had no contact with Moonis for a long time. He also asked Parvez Elahi to mend ties and come along with the entire family.

Shafay hinted at a seat adjustment deal with the PML-N in the next elections.

About the political future of Imran Khan, he said a lot of lies are being perpetuated, and the youth should see who is lying and who is honest.